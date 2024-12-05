Nick Bosa

Shanahan drops sarcastic quip about Bosa's 49ers-Bears availability

By Andy Lindquist

Kyle Shanahan had a witty response when asked if 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa would suit up against the Chicago Bears this Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

“I’m not god,” Shanahan told reporters. “I think he’s got a chance to play this week. So, I think that would lead to a better chance [of him playing] each week. But, I don’t know the answer to that.”

The 27-year-old sustained a hip injury during a Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn’t played since. San Francisco’s defense has been reeling in recent weeks, unable to do much of anything and letting opposing quarterbacks put up huge numbers.

Getting Bosa back would be a huge boost, but the 49ers have other issues his return would not fix. Missed tackles and blown assignments have plagued the unit in recent weeks.

At 5-7, San Francisco has faint playoff hopes, but it would need to win out and get some help to get back into the postseason. A win on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium would go a long way to righting the ship heading into the final stretch.

With a challenging matchup against the Bears on tap, the 49ers will need a step-up performance from the defense, with or without Bosa.

