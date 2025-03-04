Simms identifies position 49ers can't continue to ‘cheat' on

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers historically do not draft offensive linemen in the early rounds or offer veterans high-value contract extensions, and NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms understands why.

The former quarterback and close friend of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained to NBC Sports Bay Area at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis why this method will continue to work for San Francisco.

"I think that’s the one area (the 49ers) cheat on a little bit,” Simms said. “Because Shanahan, the offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, they’re so good that they can cover the holes with their creativity, how they call plays, all of that. So that’s maybe where they’ve cheated a little bit to spend in other areas. That goes on across the league, it does.”

Since 2017, when Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived in the Bay Area, the 49ers have drafted three offensive linemen in the first three rounds, and only Mike McGlinchey, currently with the Denver Broncos, was a Day 1 pick (No. 9) in 2018.

Left guard Aaron Banks was drafted in the second round in 2021 and right guard Dominick Puni was the 49ers' third-round selection in 2024.

The 49ers' brass also hasn't re-signed any offensive linemen to sizable monetary extensions outside of left tackle Trent Williams, who signed a three-year, $82.6 million extension before the 2024 season.

Simms sees a similar process with the Kansas City Chiefs and how they value the wide receiver position.

"I think the Chiefs made an organizational (decision) to go, ‘We like receivers but we don’t have to pay $33 million a year to receivers anymore because we have a quarterback who can make up the difference.’” Simms explained. “It’s part of the salary cap era to spread the wealth and make everything good.”

Shanahan is known for his creative offensive scheme, with tight end George Kittle operating as a sixth pass-protector and run-blocker. The All-Pro’s multi-faceted abilities offer the head coach and the organization the ability to spend a little less capital on the offensive line.

Having an All-Pro running back in Christian McCaffrey is another valuable asset for Shanahan. The ball carrier’s ability and accuracy in picking up blitzes help tip the balance in the offense's favor.

Simms sees Shanahan’s scheme as an effective way to spend more draft capital and money on other positions, but also believes the 49ers cannot ignore the offensive line in the draft and free agency.

"I think they can still sustain it,” Simms said. “Do I think that they can improve there? I think that’s definitely another position they got to start thinking about and look to the future a little here.”

