Shanahan unfazed by internet's opinion of 49ers' subpar season

Kyle Shanahan doesn't care what the internet thinks.

At least when it comes to the current state of the 49ers, even amid a season in which nothing seems to be going their way.

On Wednesday, Shanahan painted a positive picture of the San Francisco locker room despite falling below .500 with Sunday's blowout loss in Green Bay.

“The vibe in our locker room is exactly how you would think it'd be," Shanahan told reporters during his media availability. "We're upset with where we're at in our record, but we’ve got a tight group and we play together."

In particular, the 49ers coach pushed back on the idea that online discourse affects him or his team.

I think if you live in the world online, whether you're dealing with our profession or your kids dealing with social issues in school, you're not going to be happy if you're dealing in the world online," Shanahan continued. "And I've definitely coached long enough that I don't deal in that world. Only online I look at is usually movie stuff and rap battles and funny things that animals do."

So, needless to say, it doesn't appear that Shanahan is scrolling Twitter after a crushing loss. However, he explained the importance of avoiding as much social media feedback as possible -- whether it's good or bad.

"When you listen to good stuff, like that'll mess you up more than anything. And then, when you listen to bad stuff, it'll crush you," Shanahan said. "That's not why any of us do this. You’ve got to work with younger guys on that. I think it's harder just because of the world that they've been brought up in. But don't make someone else's reality your reality. You’ve got to focus on what your job is and never get away from that.” 

That message is as crucial now as ever for the 49ers, who have lost two straight games to fall to 5-6 before a daunting trip to Buffalo this Sunday.

