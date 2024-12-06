Why 49ers GM Lynch finds Shanahan criticism, firing rumors ‘comical'

John Lynch hears the noise, and all he can do is laugh.

The 49ers enter Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with an underwhelming 5-7 record, two games back in the NFC West with five regular-season games remaining. After losing three in a row -- including two pitiful blowout performances against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills -- the criticism has heightened around coach Kyle Shanahan, with some calling for his firing.

Lynch finds the scrutiny ridiculous and defended his head coach during his weekly KNBR "Murph & Markus" appearance.

"I've found the whole discussion on Kyle rather comical," Shanahan said Friday. "We have won four of the last five division championships. We've been in two Super Bowls. The standard here is to win championships and we've fallen short of that, I understand that. But we have an excellent head coach and the fact people are talking about that I do find it comical.

"We're 100 percent behind Kyle and what he brings to our organization. Like I said, our focus is on the [Chicago] Bears and doing everything we can. That's where Kyle's focus is and that's where all our focus is."

San Francisco currently is 11th in the NFC and last in the NFC West heading into Sunday's home game against Chicago (4-8).

Injuries and tragedy have derailed the 49ers' season, from Ricky Pearsall being shot just before the regular season to Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey's season-ending injuries to both Charvarius Ward and Trent Williams tragically losing their children.

But while their chances are slim -- it's not over for the reigning NFC champs just yet.

"I think really what [Shanahan] is meaning to say is we haven't earned the right to be called as good [as last season]," Lynch said. "You are what your record says you are in this league, and that isn't very good. So I think we've been through a lot as a team, this current team with a lot of stuff that has happened to members of our organization. Injuries, tragic circumstances, ultimately those are just excuses.

"One thing I can tell you is I'm proud of how this group has stuck together, had each other's back. The other thing I can tell you is the story's not written yet. We're still grinding, and we're still playing."

Shanahan and Lynch are in their eighth season in their respective role with the 49ers organization.

The last time the 49ers missed the postseason was in 2020, and they've only done so three times under the Shanahan-Lynch era.

A lot of uncertainty looms over the team this season, but one thing is for sure: Lynch is sticking by his guy.

