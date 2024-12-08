49ers vs. Bears live updates: Jennings TD gives SF early 7-0 lead

What to Know
- Immediately after the Week 14 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.
- The 49ers enter Sunday's game with a 5-7 record and slim odds to make the NFC playoffs. NFL.com gives San Francisco a 7 percent chance of making the postseason before the Bears game.
- Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is among Matt Maiocco's five 49ers to watch against the Bears.
- Star left tackle Trent Williams will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Edge rusher Nick Bosa was ruled out on Saturday.
Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: