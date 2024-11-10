49ers vs. Buccaneers live updates: Score, highlights from Week 10 game

What to Know Programming note: Before the 49ers play the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, tune into "49ers Pregame Live" at 9 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for a full game preview with Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner.

The 49ers (4-4) enter Sunday's game in third place in the NFC West, behind the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) and Los Angeles Rams (4-4). The Buccaneers (4-5) begin the day in second place in the NFC South.

San Francisco receives a big boost with the return of 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who missed the first eight games of the season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy are among Matt Maiocco's five 49ers to watch against the Buccaneers.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal reasons), wide receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) have been ruled out for the game in Tampa.

Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa: