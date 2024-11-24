49ers vs. Packers live updates: Reaction, analysis of SF's 38-10 loss

What to Know Immediately after the Week 12 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.

The 49ers fall to 5-6 with a 38-10 loss to the Packers, who improve to 8-3 this season.

San Francisco currently sits in last place in the NFC West, with the Seahawks (6-5) moving into first place due to the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals (6-5). The Rams (5-5) play the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football."

Quarterback Brandon Allen, filling in for Brock Purdy, completed 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Tight end George Kittle led 49ers with 82 receiving yards and one touchdown on six catches. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings finished with five receptions for 40 yards.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel struggled in the loss. McCaffrey has 11 carries for 31 yards while Samuel caught just one pass for 21 yards. CMC also had three receptions for 37 yards but he fumbled after gaining 23 yards on a screen pass in the fourth quarter.

Running back Josh Jacobs led the way for the Packers, rushing 26 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Lambeau Field in Green Bay: