Local businesses expected to profit from 49ers matchup against Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers fans and local businesses are gearing up for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, some literally.

The enduring rivalry between the 49ers and Cowboys, which has its roots in the 70s, is a testament to the rich history of the sport. This is why Valerie Burrescia, like many other fans, is stocking up on much-needed merchandise from the team store.

"It's the legacy. It's the history," Burrescia said. "It goes way. Back to the days of Montana and rice, I was there watching this stuff."

With football fans from all over the nation coming to Santa Clara for the game, businesses, including Pizza My Heart, are earning extra profits from the increased crowds.

"Every game day, the lines are out the door with people buying beer, whole pizza, and slices," said Jonathan Le, supervisor of Pizza My Heart.

Nearby hotels are also benefiting. NBC Bay Area checked reservations, and most hotels only have a few rooms left.

Rideshare drivers are also expected to reap the rewards of hauling hundreds of fans to and from the big game.

Fans who could not secure a ticket still have a chance to do so. On Saturday, available tickets ranged from $200 to $700.

You can watch the 49ers and the Cowboys matchup on NBC Bay Area; coverage starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Raj Mathai and Janelle Wang will be live from Levi's Stadium, and kickoff is at 5:20.

After the game, NBC Bay Area will broadcast "Sports Sunday," which will be live from Levi's Stadium.