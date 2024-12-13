Rams troll 49ers with boombox graphic after key divisional win

Winners get bragging rights – and there’s no need to tell the Los Angeles Rams twice about that.

Following the 49ers’ underwhelming 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday at Levi’s Stadium, Los Angeles wasted no time in rubbing salt on San Francisco’s ailing wound.



The Rams took to X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately after its win to troll coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. with a graphic of the 49ers’ boombox – the centerpiece of the team’s pregame ritual – in the trash.

The pregame boombox entrance has been a 49ers tradition for some time, gaining national notoriety during San Francisco's wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Since then, plenty of teams have leveraged the boombox in attempts to take shots at San Francisco, making the Rams’ taunt somewhat unoriginal.

But, hey, Los Angeles did all but end their NFC West rival's already razor-thin playoffs hopes, after all.

The battered 49ers, who are 6-8 after their Week 15 loss, surrendered their first season sweep to the Rams since 2018.

Now, Los Angeles’ trolling might lack originality, but ultimately they earned the right to poke fun at San Francisco, which are last in the division.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

If the 49ers need any motivation to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, look no further.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast