Maliek Collins

49ers DT Collins surprises Bay Area families with money for holidays

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Holiday cheer is in the air around the Bay Area.

Maliek Collins, in his first season with the 49ers, surprised local families with money for groceries while holiday shopping.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A video of the heartwarming exchanges was shared by the 49ers on social media.

One of the first families in the video shows Collins approaching a woman, who originally looked confused by the generous gesture before following up with a big hug.

Another woman even took a picture with the nine-year pro.

Collins also spread his fortune with a local street vendor who was outside the store on the chilly Bay Area night.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Injury Report 24 hours ago

49ers' Fred Warner has been playing with fractured ankle since Week 4

Brock Purdy Nov 27

Purdy, Greenlaw limited in Wednesday's 49ers practice

Through 11 games this season, Collins has registered 25 tackles, including 14 solo and three for loss, in addition to eight quarterback hits and four sacks.

Collins will hope to continue to keep the positive vibes going for the Faithful as the 49ers prepare to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Maliek Collins
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us