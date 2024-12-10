Why 49ers rookie Mustapha started over Brown in win vs. Bears

After playing much of the season with Ji’Ayir Brown and rookie Malik Mustapha as their starting safeties, the 49ers changed it up in their 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Talanoa Hufanga, who returned to the field after suffering a wrist injury in Week 5, did not play alongside Brown as he did throughout the 2023 season. Instead, Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff decided to pair Mustapha with the All-Pro.

“Just how Malik has been playing,” Shanahan said when asked about the decision. “I think Malik has been playing at a high level. He’s been one of the better players on our defense over the last month or so. It was nothing against Tig, we still want him to be out there, but when we had to make a decision we kept Mustapha out there.”

Mustapha led the safeties on the field for 45 of the defense’s 52 plays. Hufanga played on 39 snaps or 74 percent while Brown recorded 15 plays or 28 percent. In his return, Hufanga registered five tackles — two solo.

“I thought he did a real good job,” Shanahan said. “Loved having Huf back. Even the first play of the game for him to get in there on that tackle, his communication, everything, just helping the defense get lined up is extremely good, and it was a real good first game back for him.”

Brown has done an admirable job since being drafted by the 49ers, but after missing only six tackles over 15 games in his rookie season, the Penn State product has missed nine tackles over 13 games in 2024, per PFF.

When asked about Brown’s productivity and play compared to his rookie season, Shanahan did not suggest a sophomore slump but was complimentary about Mustapha.

Shanahan believes Brown is still playing well.

“I think it’s the same as last year, I think Tig is playing like a good starting safety,” Shanahan said. “Huf has been our guy there and he’s done big things when he’s been healthy as everyone knows. Huf had a great week of practice and we wanted to get him on the field.

“We had to choose one guy to come off. We felt Mustapha had earned that over his play the last month to stay out there and we are good with our decision.”

Mustapha has faced challenges adjusting to the NFL, missing nine total tackles over 12 games but he has improved with only two over the past six games. The rookie came out of the win with a shoulder and chest injury but is day to day and a candidate to play next to Hufanga on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

