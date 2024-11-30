Bills activate All-Pro linebacker off IR ahead of 49ers game

The Buffalo Bills' defense could receive a big boost for Sunday's night showdown against the 49ers.

All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano was activated off injured reserve by the Bills on Saturday. The team will determine Sunday if the 30-year-old will be active for the "Sunday Night Football" game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Milano earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 but sustained a torn biceps in the Bills' Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last season.

Additionally, the Bills elevated quarterback Mike White and tight end Zach Davidson from the practice squad. Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, currently on injured reserve, was downgraded to out due to a wrist injury.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday said that tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) will miss Sunday's game while rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is questionable (wrist).

Milano had 30 total tackles in five games last season before suffering the season-ending injury.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Bills is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC, with severe snow and wind expected before and during the game.

