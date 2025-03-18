NFL mock draft: Why Kiper has 49ers selecting tackle at pick No. 11

The 49ers have a few glaring roster needs after an exodus of talent in NFL free agency.

While adding to the defensive line might be chief among them, that's not what ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has San Francisco addressing with the No. 11 pick in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

The draft expert has the 49ers bolstering the trenches, but on the other side of the ball.

11. Armand Membou, OT/G, Missouri

"In case you missed it, the 49ers suddenly have a lot of needs," Kiper Jr. wrote. "A snippet of the key losses over the past week: Charvarius Ward, Leonard Floyd, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave and Deebo Samuel Sr. That's a bunch of talent walking out the door, and the Niners could really address any of those spots.

"But San Francisco also is working to extend quarterback Brock Purdy, and building up the offensive line in front of him has to be a priority. Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore signed elsewhere, and Trent Williams -- who has two years left on his deal -- will be 37 this coming season. Membou is my top-ranked tackle in the class, and I see him sliding in on the right side, where he started 30 games in college. He also could play guard at a high level early in his career, however, then transition to left tackle down the road."

Membou, a 6-foot-4, 332-pound offensive lineman, played three seasons for the Tigers and received 2024 Second Team All-SEC honors.

The 20-year-old recorded a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, 1.74-second 10-yard split, 34-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-7-inch broad jump and 31 bench-press reps at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason.

Membou is the No. 11 prospect on both Kiper Jr. and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's 2025 NFL Draft big boards.

Will he be the name called for the 49ers in the first round on April 24?

