Why Cowboys legend Irvin didn't like Parsons' 49ers comment

Michael Irvin had some strong words for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons’ criticism of the 49ers.

The legendary Cowboys receiver explained why Parsons' comments, while somewhat valid, were a bad look for Dallas.

“It’s also a foul, because you couldn’t beat them on the football field,” Irvin said Wednesday on FS1’s “Speak.” “So, don’t come here and start throwing things out now saying, ‘Aha, now you all are finally going to break up because we couldn’t beat you, thank you.’ I’d rather you not say that."

.@michaelirvin88 reacts to Micah Parsons commenting on the 49ers QB situation:



"You couldn't beat them on the football field so don't come here and start throwing things out now... I'd rather you not say that." pic.twitter.com/jQiY8PbvQ0 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) March 12, 2025

Parsons threw shade at the franchise on social media after San Francisco’s massive cost-cutting moves in free agency earlier this week. With quarterback Brock Purdy in line for a huge pay raise, the 49ers had to part ways with several beloved veterans. The Cowboys were in a similar position last offseason, ultimately signing quarterback Dak Prescott to the then-biggest contract in NFL history.

Still, the jabs from Parsons don’t land the same, considering how San Francisco has dominated Dallas in recent years. The 25-year-old never has beaten the 49ers, as the team has won four consecutive games against the Cowboys over the past four seasons.

Irvin starred for Dallas during their '90s dynasty. Dallas faced San Francisco in three straight NFC Championship Games during that time, winning two.

Parsons would be wise to brush up on that history, considering that the Cowboys have not beaten the 49ers in a playoff game since the 1993 NFC Championship.

Whether the comments were valid or not, expect another contentious game the next time these two NFC rivals face each other.

