Maiocco's NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers select Missouri OT Membou

Some of the top prospects in this year's draft decided to remain on the sideline during workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis.

But others, unquestionably, improved their draft stock with impressive displays of athleticism.

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.28 seconds. A borderline first-round pick a week ago, he secured a spot in the first round of our latest mock draft.

In our previous mock, we had the 49ers selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. While he did not participate in the workouts, he took part in interviews and appears to be a likely top-10 selection.

So, where does that leave the 49ers? Again, the workouts proved to be a game-changer for the player, who now is mocked to the 49ers with the No. 11 overall selection.

Here is Mock Draft Version 3.0:

1. Tennessee Titans: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

In a year in which the top of the quarterback class is underwhelming, Carter is the best player at a difference-making position.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ward has seemingly separated himself as the top QB, though he needs to get a lot better at getting rid of the ball on rhythm.

3. New York Giants: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter might be the best wide receiver and best cornerback in this draft. Our vote is for having him play both ways.

4. New England Patriots: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell might not have the longest arms, but it is no reach for the Patriots to grab him as protection for Drake Maye.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

New GM James Gladstone comes from the Rams, where they built the D-line into a dominant force. Graham is a good building block.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

They swung and missed with Matthew Stafford. Sanders gets a thumbs-up from part-owner Tom Brady.

7. New York Jets: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Jets are a mess, but the new regime will try to bring more juice to their pass rush by selecting Walker.

8. Carolina Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

QB Bryce Young showed a lot of flashes late in the season. Now, he needs a receiver with a little flash, too.

9. New Orleans Saints: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

New coach Kellen Moore gets this draft's most unique offensive player.

10. Chicago Bears: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The NFL witnessed a running back renaissance, and the Bears grab the best one available.

11. San Francisco 49ers: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

The team’s philosophy, generally speaking, is to eschew taking an offensive lineman early in the draft if there is a playmaker available.

But Membou has rare traits. The 49ers passed on offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs five years ago in a similar spot, and that move proved unwise.

Armand Membou just put up an INSANE 9.82 RAS, with a 4.91 40 at 6’4, 332lbs.



But how’s the tape? Well….



➖ raw, explosive strength

➖ rangey athlete

➖ nasty demeanor

➖ rock solid anchor

➖ gorgeous pass sets



I’d take him 4th overall if I were the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/8KG9K6nabd — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 2, 2025

The 49ers had a formal meeting with Membou at the NFL Scouting Combine. During his workout, he demonstrated his rare size and athleticism. Not to say that he’s the next Trent Williams, but he has similar traits. It has to be a rare talent for the 49ers to take an O-line with the No. 11 pick, and Membou might be that person.

Campbell will be drafted in the top five this year, and Membou put himself in position to be the next O-lineman selected. He could begin his career at guard before shifting to tackle. Or he could be a starting tackle from Day 1.

12. Dallas Cowboys: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

Whether he plays guard or tackle, the Cowboys can bank on Banks to protect their QB investment.

13. Miami Dolphins: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

While coach Mike McDaniel has a grip on the offense, the Dolphins need someone on defense to get after the QB.

14. Indianapolis Colts: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

There are not a lot of corners who are worthy of first-round grades, but Johnson tops that list.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Mike Green, Marshall

The Falcons need a pass-rusher, and Green stood out during his time against top competition at the Senior Bowl.

16. Arizona Cardinals: DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart is an edge rusher out of central casting. Now, he just needs to live up to his potential at the next level.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons is a wild card because of surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear. He says he is on pace to be cleared for a mid-April pro day. But a less-optimistic medical report could lead to a major slide down draft boards.

18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

The Seahawks met with Booker in Indianapolis, and he would be a Day 1 starter at guard.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Emeka Egbuka

The Bucs add a steady, reliable, professional playmaker for Baker Mayfield.

20. Denver Broncos: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Sean Payton targets a pass-catching tight end who will quickly become Bo Nix’s best friend.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Tanner Shough, Louisville

The Steelers need to take another swing at improving their offense. Shough is old (26 in September), but he has separated himself as the third-best QB in this draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Justin Herbert gets another playmaker, as Golden’s 4.29 speed is a good complement to Ladd McConkey, who had 1,149 yards receiving as a rookie.

23. Green Bay Packers: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

The Packers need more playmaking in the secondary, and Hairston’s blazing speed provides a much-needed upgrade.

24. Minnesota Vikings: DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi

The Vikings like D-tackles that can disrupt players in the backfield. Nolen is a nice fit.

25. Houston Texans: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The Texans’ choice becomes crystal clear once the Vikings select Nolen.

26. Los Angeles Rams: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Now that Matthew Stafford is staying, Zabel can help protect him. He can fit into several different spots on this O-line.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE James Pearce, Tennessee

The Ravens need to get someone next in line to Kyle Van Noy, 33, their top pass-rusher last season.

28. Detroit Lions: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

Coming off a strong showing during the week at the Senior Bowl, Alexander looks to be a good fit for this scheme.

29. Washington Commanders: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

After eight seasons, Jonathan Allen is on the move. Grant steps into the middle of the defense to fill that void.

30. Buffalo Bills: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Scoring points is no problem, but the Bills must find a way to slow down their opposition. Starks is their guy, whether coming up in run support or defending the pass.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

It’s hard to believe an offense with Patrick Mahomes can be so pedestrian. It’s time for Kansas City to give Mahomes help with an improved run game.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Emmanwori was one of the stars of the combine, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can find many ways for him to make an impact.

New additions

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State; WR Emeka Egbuka; QB Tanner Shough, Louisville; CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky; RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State; S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Dropped out

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri; CB Jahdae Barron, Texas; OT Josh Conerly, Oregon; DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina; Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M; CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

