Maiocco's second-round mock draft has 49ers targeting defensive tackle

We cannot take it any longer.

Let’s find a home for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who did not hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

We open our second-round mock draft with the Cleveland Browns selecting Sanders with the first pick on Friday.

There, we took care of that.

And now let’s move on to how we expect Day 2 of the draft to shake out.

The 49ers picked defensive end Mykel Williams of Georgia with the No. 11 overall pick. They still need to bolster the interior of their defensive line, and that’s where we see the 49ers going with their next selection.

Just to prevent you from going through mock-draft withdrawals, here are our projections for the second round, which opens Friday at 4 p.m.:

33. Cleveland Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

34. Houston Texans: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

35. Tennessee Titans: DE Mike Green, Marshall

36. Cleveland Browns: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

37. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

38. New England Patriots: WR Luther Burden, Missouri

39. Chicago Bears: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

40. New Orleans Saints: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

41. Chicago Bears: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

42. New York Jets: TE Mason Taylor, LSU

43. 49ers: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

The 49ers released Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins in cost-cutting offseason moves. They fill a significant void in the middle of their defensive line with Alexander, who excelled at the Senior Bowl.

Alexander (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) has long arms and is plenty athletic. He has the kind of quickness off the snap of the ball that the 49ers covet in their defensive linemen.

After adding Williams in the first round, the 49ers take another step toward rebuilding their defensive line with two players who are NFL-ready.

44. Dallas Cowboys: WR Savion Williams, TCU

45. Indianapolis Colts: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

46. Los Angeles Rams: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

47. Arizona Cardinals: OG Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

48. Miami Dolphins: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

49. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

50. Seattle Seahawks: DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

51. Denver Broncos: WR Jack Bech, TCU

52. Seattle Seahawks: CB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

54. Green Bay Packers: DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

55. Los Angeles Chargers: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

56. Buffalo Bills: Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

57. Carolina Panthers: Edge Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

59. Baltimore Ravens: G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

60. Detroit Lions: DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

61. Washington Commanders: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

62. Buffalo Bills: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

64. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami

