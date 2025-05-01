Baldinger lists 49ers pick Williams as top NFL DROY candidate

The 49ers’ No. 11 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, edge rusher Mykel Williams from Georgia, is someone to watch for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger explained why in Wednesday’s edition of NFL Network's “The Insiders.”

“My next choice is Mykel Williams – the 11th pick in the draft,” Baldinger said. “The San Francisco 49ers are looking to rebuild their defensive line. You got Nick Bosa on one side, they drafted Alfred Collins in the middle to give you some push, and Mykel Williams – who was basically hurt all year with that high ankle sprain – [is] going to come in healthy.

“He’s an elite talent. And if Bosa’s getting a lot of double teams, Mykel Williams has the ability to beat one-on-ones with [offensive] tackles or slide protections or anything else. Mykel Williams is in that [Defensive Rookie of the Year] conversation.”

Williams deserves the high praise.

Over three years and 40 games at Georgia, the 20-year-old collected 67 tackles – 23 of which for losses – and 14.0 sacks. Williams also won the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with the Bulldogs.

San Francisco selected Williams to be Bosa’s counterpart, leaving the rookie primed for a heavy dose of playing time. It’s not surprising Baldinger has high expectations for the No. 11 overall selection.

Baldinger aso mentioned New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (No. 3 overall pick) and Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (No. 20) for Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration. But no one should be shocked if Williams comes out on top for the 49ers.

