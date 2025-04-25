Mykel Williams

49ers first-round pick Williams' projected contract, per Spotrac

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

It certainly pays to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Mykel Williams, whom the 49ers selected No. 11 overall out of Georgia, is set to receive a hefty payday in the Bay. Williams' projected contract is a four-year, $25 million fully guaranteed deal with a $14.7 million signing bonus and 2029 fifth-year option, , per Spotrac.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 49ers, of course, have yet to finalize Williams' contract, but it's evident they got their guy. General manager John Lynch revealed shortly after the pick that San Francisco attempted to trade up to No. 8 for the edge rusher but was rebuffed by the Carolina Panthers.

It ended up working out, however, as Williams still was available at No. 11.

Spotrac's projection is based on the fixed salary for a pick's draft position, and it was spot on with the contract of 49ers 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall last year. The wide receiver was projected to sign a four-year, $12.5 million deal, and he did just that last summer.

While Williams awaits an official payday, the 49ers still are negotiating a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, while the contract situations of tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner remain fluid.

San Francisco 49ers

Breaking News 3 hours ago

49ers pick Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams at No. 11 in 2025 NFL Draft

49ers Live Blog 5 hours ago

2025 NFL Draft live updates: 49ers' Day 1 picks, highlights, news, analysis

As those talks await a resolution, one thing's for sure -- it pays to be drafted in the first round.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mykel Williams
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us