49ers draft pick Williams shares lofty goals for his rookie season

The 49ers’ first-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft isn’t shy about his rookie season expectations.

Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, whom San Francisco selected No. 11 overall on Thursday, explained last week – before he knew he’d be joining the 49ers – exactly what he expects to accomplish during the upcoming campaign on "The Danza Project" podcast.

“I want to win a ring,” Williams said (h/t Coach Yac on X). “We’re going to the Super Bowl in my rookie year. That’s a great way to start the career off. I want a ring. I also want eight to 10 sacks, I ain’t going to lie to you.

“And I want whatever rookie award it is. Defensive Rookie of the Year or Rookie of the Year? I want it.”

Talk about ambitious. Williams envisions winning Super Bowl LX with the 49ers while taking home the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

If his desires come to fruition, Williams might have a statue built for him in San Francisco after Year 1.

He had no shortage of success in college. While collecting 67 tackles and 14 sacks over three years with Georgia, Williams was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection and won the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with the Bulldogs.

The 49ers could use any good mojo Williams can bring. They went 6-11 during the 2024 NFL season with a last-place NFC West finish and aim to return to Super Bowl contention in 2025.

Williams surely will encounter some growing pains as he adapts to playing football at the highest level. However, San Francisco probably welcomes high expectations and optimism.

