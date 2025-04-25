Mykel Williams

Watch moment Mykel Williams found out 49ers were drafting him No. 11 overall

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mykel Williams' NFL dream came true Thursday night when the 49ers used the No. 11 overall pick on the Georgia edge rusher.

Moments before the 49ers phoned in the pick, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan called Williams to give him the life-changing news.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Surrounded by dozens of friends and family at his Atlanta home, the Columbus, Ga. native was overjoyed to find out he's headed to San Francisco.

Williams donned a 49ers hat, to the delight of everyone in the room.

San Francisco 49ers

Breaking News 3 hours ago

49ers pick Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams at No. 11 in 2025 NFL Draft

49ers Live Blog 5 hours ago

2025 NFL Draft live updates: 49ers' Day 1 picks, highlights, news, analysis

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco writes, the 49ers got the player they wanted.

And Lynch revealed during a press conference after the pick that he tried to trade up into the top 10 to select Williams. But a deal didn't materialize and San Francisco still selected the guy it wanted.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Williams will be tasked with establishing himself as a competent defensive-line bookend with Nick Bosa.

But for now, Thursday is the beginning of Williams' NFL journey.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Mykel Williamsnfl draft2025 NFL Draft
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us