Report: First-round pick Williams, 49ers agree to $24.94M contract

The 49ers appear to have taken care of some important business.

San Francisco and first-round pick Mykel Williams have agreed to a four-year rookie contract, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday.

#49ers deal for first-round pick Mykel Williams: fully guaranteed $24.943 million, including $14.78 million signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 14, 2025

Williams' fully guaranteed four-year deal is worth $24.943 million, including a $14.78 million signing bonus.

Williams, an edge rusher, was the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 20-year-old registered 14 sacks over his three college football seasons at Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2022.

With a productive rookie minicamp and a four-year contract under his belt, Williams marches closer to solidifying himself as an elite run defender on the 49ers’ defensive line.

