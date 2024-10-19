Going to the 49ers game? Check out these four new food options at Levi's Stadium

For the fans heading to Levi's Stadium for this Sunday's game, the concessions stands will have new food options to choose from.
There will be four new additions to the menu: the Crab Sammie, Pupusas, Tostitos Loaded Nachos and the Silva Sausage Link.
Alvin Kabiling, the senior executive chef at Levi's Stadium, chose the Crab Sammie as his favorite dish out of the four new options.
To see the full list, visit levisstadium.com.
Watch NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington's interview with Alvin Kabiling in the video player above.
