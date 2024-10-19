49ers

Going to the 49ers game? Check out these four new food options at Levi's Stadium

Four new additions to the concessions menu make their way to Levi's Stadium ahead of the 49ers game this Sunday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the fans heading to Levi's Stadium for this Sunday's game, the concessions stands will have new food options to choose from.

There will be four new additions to the menu: the Crab Sammie, Pupusas, Tostitos Loaded Nachos and the Silva Sausage Link.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ricky Pearsall 7 hours ago

Five 49ers to watch in Super Bowl LVIII rematch vs. Chiefs

celebrating hispanic heritage Oct 14

49ers' Fred Warner celebrates his Hispanic heritage

Alvin Kabiling, the senior executive chef at Levi's Stadium, chose the Crab Sammie as his favorite dish out of the four new options.

To see the full list, visit levisstadium.com.

Watch NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington's interview with Alvin Kabiling in the video player above.

Fred Warner is one of the best players in the NFL, and he's often said he takes pride in the hard work and preparation it took to reach this level, but the field isn't the only place Warner is looking to send a message. Damian Trujillo reports.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

49ersLevi's StadiumFood & Drink
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us