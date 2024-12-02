NFL Playoff Picture

How 49ers' Week 13 loss to Bills impacts NFC playoff picture

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another week, another brutal loss for the 49ers as San Francisco's NFL playoff hopes now hang by a thread.

San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium drops the 49ers to 5-7, the team's worst record through 13 weeks since 2020.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Already without star players Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco's injury luck continued to take a negative turn Sunday, as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey exited the 49ers' loss to the Bills with a knee injury in the first half.

San Francisco entered Sunday's matchup as the NFC's No. 12 seed and remained there despite the loss due to holding a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's where the NFC playoff picture stands after 13 weeks.

1. Detroit Lions (11-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey 16 hours ago

49ers to place McCaffrey on season-ending IR with PCL injury

San Francisco 49ers 17 hours ago

Wife of 49ers star Trent Williams announces death of stillborn son

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

5. Minesota Vikings (10-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

**

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

9. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

10. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

13. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

14. Chicago Bears (4-8)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-9)

16. New York Giants (2-10)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

NFL Playoff PictureChristian McCaffreyNick Bosa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us