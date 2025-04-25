How NFL draft experts graded 49ers' No. 11 selection of Williamsm

The 49ers made somewhat of a surprise selection with the No. 11 overall pick on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco selected Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, bolstering their defensive line and adding a player who can complement 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa.

General manager John Lynch told reporters they actually tried to trade up to ensure they could snag Williams, but the deal didn't go through, yet they still ended up selecting the 20-year-old anyway.

The 49ers have not drafted an impactful defensive end since they selected Bosa No. 2 overall in 2019. From 2015 to 2020, San Francisco selected defensive linemen five times in the first round: Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, Bosa and Javon Kinlaw.

Only time will tell what Williams' impact in Red and Gold will be. But here's how draft experts graded San Francisco's first-round selection:

Grade: B

"Williams could become an excellent starter on the edge for the 49ers, who needed bodies there, given the release of Leonard Floyd and the lack of production from the team's current reserves.

"Williams showed more potential than production at Georgia, partially because he played through injury last season. His length is a plus, and he can lock out offensive tackles at the line of scrimmage to play the run or attack the passer. Still, Williams will need to make more plays for the Niners than he did with the Bulldogs to be worthy of this pick.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"San Francisco passed on cornerback Jahdae Barron despite having a strong need at the position after Charvarius Ward departed in free agency."

Grade: B

"Mykel Williams isn’t the most explosive pass rusher, but he’s a steady run defender that should pair well with Nick Bosa and his aggressive style of play. The 49ers needed to add more sturdiness to their defensive line and Williams brings that — and gives them a chance to get back to playing dominant defense.

"Player comparison: Robert Quinn"

Grade: B

"They had to get pass rush help to go with Nick Bosa. Williams didn't play as well in 2024 as he did in 2023, but the talent is there. He gives them a bookend to go with Bosa."

Grade: B-

"The 49ers needed to add new blood to their front seven and few offer as much upside as Williams, a physically-imposing 6-5, 267-pounder who comes with more tools than the local Home Depot. He lacked eye-popping statistics at Georgia yet offers burst off the edge, as well as terrific length and strength to hold up in the running game. There is some risk to Williams, as he is far from a finished product, but this is the kind of blue-collar selection the 49ers needed to rebuild a defense struggling after the salary-cap bloodletting of this offseason."

Grade: B-

"The 49ers are adding help for Nick Bosa. The hulking 6' 5", 267-pound Williams has the skill set to make an immediate impact. Williams didn’t have the monster junior season many expected him to have for the Bulldogs partly because of a nagging ankle injury. But Williams showed plenty of toughness and still found ways to make plays despite the limitations.

"Last season, Williams played 12 games and had 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

"Scouting report: Williams can win with lateral quickness, power or nuance. He never stops using his hands, and has legitimate power to condense pockets with a bull rush. He’s instinctual with a good feel for approaching blockers, and sets a solid edge. Williams isn’t overly fluid in his lower half, though he has enough bend to cut edges, and he’s a powerful finisher when he gets to the quarterback. Twice a second-team All-SEC pick, Williams needs to reduce his number of ineffective pass-rushing snaps, but his size, athleticism and hands make him an intriguing prospect."

Grade: B

"When John Lynch spoke this week about the importance of "setting a firm edge," he might as well have been discussing Williams. The 6-5, 260-pounder is plenty powerful and stout against the run, making him a sensible fit to occupy the spot opposite Nick Bosa. He still has plenty of developing to do as a pass rusher, but there's few better places to do that than under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. San Francisco still has more work to do to firm up its defensive line, but it can return to a deep defensive tackle class on Day 2."

Grade: C+

"The Niners look to bolster their defensive line here, grabbing a high-upside but unproven edge rusher in Williams. The former Bulldogs stalwart has an absolutely massive frame and plays with plenty of power, and he brings a high floor as a run defender. But this feels like a big project for San Francisco, and I worry about Williams’s lack of a pass-rush game and his overall lack of production. Williams has traits, but he still has a long way to go in his development."

Grade: C

"Georgia’s Mykel Williams is far from a finished prospect. He and Nick Bosa could form a dynamic edge-rusher duo one day, but Williams isn’t that player yet.

"The San Francisco 49ers lost plenty on defense this offseason, including their second-leading sack artist in Leonard Floyd. Williams and Floyd couldn’t have more different skill sets. The veteran always built his game around quickness off the snap and flexibility to bend and flatten the edge, whereas Williams’ game is power-based.

"This is the epitome of a boom-or-bust selection. The 49ers could have gone with better and more natural pass-rushers with the 11th overall pick. But San Francisco is banking on defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek getting the most out of a developmental option.

"Expectations built for Williams before the 2024 season even began. Much like former Bulldog Travon Walker, the potential of what he could become overstepped what he actually was.

"Williams made the full-time transition from interior to edge defender with the idea that his athletic profile would allow him to become a force. That didn't exactly happen. He finished with five sacks on the season after racking up 4.5 in both 2022 and 2023.

"At the very least, Williams can be a top-notch run-defender for the Niners right away."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast