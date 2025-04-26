49ers use final pick to draft Montana receiver Bergen at No. 252

OK, it's all over.

The 49ers used the No. 252 selection, their 11th and final scheduled pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, to snag Montana wide receiver Junior Bergen.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Caution: Another bear in area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/j7VMFixbyT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 26, 2025

In four seasons with the Grizzlies, Bergen had 145 catches for 1,777 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 139 carries for 577 yards and four touchdowns.

However, he stood out most as a punt returner at Montana, totaling eight punt-return touchdowns and a 16.7-yard average punt return. He also had a kickoff return touchdown in 2023.

The 49ers appear to be getting a versatile playmaker in Bergen.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast