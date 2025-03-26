Four offensive tackles 49ers could target at No. 11 in 2025 NFL Draft

It might be the time for the 49ers to make plans for life without Trent Williams.

Williams, who turns 37 just before the start of training camp, is an 11-time Pro Bowl left tackle who was limited to just 10 games last season due to an ankle injury.

General manager John Lynch disclosed last month that Williams will return for a 15th NFL season.

Acquiring a starting left tackle in free agency is nearly impossible. Teams rarely allow good offensive tackles to get away. And those who hit the free-agent market typically get paid big bucks.

After all, 49ers backup tackle Jaylon Moore signed a two-year, $30 million deal this month with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the 49ers must also plan ahead.

Williams’ future beyond this season is uncertain, and right tackle Colton McKivitz is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

So the 49ers’ most economical path toward replacing a tackle might be in the draft.

Here are four options for the 49ers to consider if they look in that direction with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Armand Membou, Missouri

Armand Membou mostly played right tackle during his three-year career at Missouri, where he appeared in 35 games with 29 starts.

Membou (6 foot 4, 332 pounds) does not have the classic NFL tackle measurements, but his athleticism tested off the charts at the combine.

He is one of four offensive linemen to ever jump higher than 30 inches and run a sub-5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 315 pounds or heavier. Williams and Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs are among the others.

Some teams asked Membou about playing offensive guard at the next level, though he would likely get his first chance at playing right tackle.

“I think most teams think I'm athletically capable enough to play tackle, but it just depends on what their needs are,” Membou said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Membou might be the first offensive lineman selected in the draft and be long gone by the time the 49ers go on the clock.

Will Campbell, LSU

Will Campbell (6-6, 319) demonstrated his athleticism at the combine.

He joined Williams, Wirfs and Membou in the elite class of 315-plus pounders to jump 30 inches or higher and run the 40 in less than 5 seconds.

His arms (32 5/8 inches) are on the short side, as some teams consider 33 inches to be the acceptable minimum. He might be best suited to play guard at the next level.

Campbell had long been considered the consensus top offensive lineman in the draft. Now, it’s 50-50 whether he or Membou will be the first to have his name called.

A starter at left tackle from his first game at LSU, he allowed just five sacks over three seasons, including a stretch of 24 consecutive games without allowing his quarterback to go down.

Kelvin Banks, Texas

Kelvin Banks might be the 49ers’ most-reasonable option among this class of offensive linemen with their first-round pick.

Banks (6-5, 315) had 42 college starts, all at left tackle. Among notable draft experts, he goes anywhere from No. 10 to the Chicago Bears (Charles Davis, NFL Network) to No. 31 to Kansas City (Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN).

Banks does not have the athleticism of Membou or Campbell, but he is fully capable of getting out and making all of the blocks in the 49ers’ outside zone scheme.

Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Josh Simmons (6-5, 317) looks the part. But he comes with a significant injury concern.

Simmons got off to a fantastic start last season but tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in Ohio State’s Oct. 12 game at Oregon.

Recovery from surgery to repair a patellar tear is generally regarded as more complex than other injuries, such as a torn ACL or ruptured Achilles.

Simmons pumped out 33 reps (225 pounds) on the bench pressure during Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday. He has yet to be cleared to take part in any other workouts.

His athleticism and constant improvements caught the eye of talent evaluators before his injury. It was not a stretch to think he could have been the top offensive tackle in this draft class. Simmons also has significant college experience at both tackle positions.

His physical condition will have the biggest impact on his draft position.

