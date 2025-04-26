49ers pick West ready to bring ‘violent' edge to middle of field

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers continued to fortify the defensive front on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting defensive tackle C.J. West with the No. 113 overall pick.

The Indiana product has played predominantly as a nose tackle, but he insisted that lining up anywhere is a possibility while speaking to local Bay Area media via video Saturday.

“I’m multiple, I can do it everywhere,” West said. "My bread and butter is at the 1-technique. I just abuse centers, punch them in the face, be as violent as possible, just create havoc down there in the middle.”

West met 49ers personnel at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The lineman stayed in contact with area scouts, as well as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who are both known for their enthusiasm.

That spoke to the Hoosier as he was going through the draft process.

“It was great,” West said. “They are coaches that really know what they are doing and they also have passion for the game. You can just see it when they talk. You see the way they talk and coach, and that’s the type of coach I love. That’s the type of coaching style I love, and I’m excited to get to work, I cannot wait.”

West doesn’t only watch current defensive tackles for tips and tricks of the trade, such as former 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who now is with the Cleveland Browns. He also takes note of those who have played well before him.

“Akiem Hicks is one of the guys who I watch a ton,” West said. “His violence at the 1-tech that he used to use, taking on blocks. I watch a lot of Maliek Collins as well, he just departed from the 49ers not too long ago. To see his pass rush, he has a nasty spin move that he used to do.

“Just kind of mimic those things and work on that as the draft process has gone along. I also watch [Chicago Bears] Grady Jarrett and, of course, [former Los Angeles Rams] Aaron Donald, one of the greatest of all time.”

West knows that the opportunity to play could be very soon, and vows to be ready when he is given the opportunity. The fourth-round pick is already familiar with draft classmates Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins, which will make his acclimation to the NFL even easier.

