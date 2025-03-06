Adams? Lockett? Free agents 49ers could target to bolster WR depth

The 49ers will look to add to their wide receiver room through NFL free agency, and recent developments are adding candidates to the pool of options.

On Tuesday, Davante Adams was released by the New York Jets, and just one day later, Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett entered the market after receiving the same fate. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk was expected to be released but on Thursday, he reportedly was traded to the Houston Texans, taking him off the list of potential options.

The 49ers' need to add skilled receivers is even more vital after agreeing to trade Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 fifth-round pick. With no timeline for Brandon Aiyuk’s return after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 of the 2024 campaign, the healthy players in the group are Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.

Adams is a savvy veteran who could be a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan’s scheme, but it likely is easier said than done. Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch reiterated the team's need to tighten the purse strings, thus making a big-splash signing unlikely.

Lockett could be a more viable candidate with a lower salary. According to spotrac.com, the veteran wide receiver could demand a market value of approximately $7 million for one year, while Adams could demand a $13.6 million average per-year salary.

An even better value could be a veteran receiver like Robert Woods, who spent several seasons in a similar system while with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. The soon-to-be 33-year-old receiver has rarely missed a game in his 12-year NFL career and has a market value of $1.3 million per season.

Woods was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and spent five seasons with the Rams before short stints with the Tennessee Titans and Texans.

The 49ers could also bring back a familiar face in Chris Conley, who spent the past two years in the Bay Area. The 32-year old appeared in 23 games, two as a starter catching nine of his 18 targets for 145 yards.

