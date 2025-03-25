Why Breer believes 49ers ‘make sense' for Diggs in free agency

Stefon Diggs might not be at his All-Pro form anymore, but the free-agent wide receiver still can fill in some holes for certain teams.

Among those teams, per NFL insider Albert Breer, could be the 49ers.

"Therein may lay the key for Diggs’ success this year — with the likelihood that he won’t be fully cleared until at least training camp," Breer wrote. "The best place for him, it seems, would be with a contender where he wouldn’t have to be the guy, which would mitigate potential issues with his desire for the ball and also alleviate the frustration that losing can bring a guy with his sort of makeup.

"Is that place out there for him? San Francisco would make sense, at the right price. Dallas might, too, with his brother already there. And at this point, those teams would have a pretty good idea of what they’re getting. He can be mercurial. He can get caught up in his emotions and his numbers. But ultimately, he’s actually a really good guy who badly wants to win and works his butt off to do just that."

Breer also mentions the Dallas Cowboys, where Diggs' brother Trevon plays, as another potential suitor.

Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season with the Houston Texans, and it's unknown when he will be able to return for 2025. In eight games with Houston before the ACL injury, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

San Francisco's receiver room is led by Brandon Aiyuk, who has been in trade rumors this offseason, in addition to Jauan Jennings and second-year pro Ricky Pearsall. San Francisco also signed 30-year-old Demarcus Robinson. Jennings' emergence made the 49ers' Deebo Samuel trade last month easier to manage, but there undoubtedly remain some holes to fill.

Could Diggs be that guy?

Breer seems to think so.

At age 31, Diggs likely won't bring No. 1 production to the field for San Francisco, but he's shown he can boost an offense when needed.

