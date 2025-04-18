Who ESPN experts project 49ers will draft in first three rounds

ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates have released their latest mocks for the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the 49ers projected to go heavy on offensive and defensive linemen.

With the draft less than one week away, Yates and Kiper have San Francisco selecting an offensive tackle with the No. 11 overall pick.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Yates' pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"While Trent Williams will be the 49ers' starting left tackle as long as he is still playing, San Francisco must be forward-thinking. After all, Williams is turning 37 this year. Banks has a massive 84⅜-inch wingspan, 42 starts of experience and really impressive quickness."

43. San Francisco 49ers

Yates' pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

"San Francisco will be using its 11 picks to check off needs, one of which is pass-rush depth. Pearce displays effortless movement skills and bend off the edge."

75. San Francisco 49ers

Yates' pick: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

"Collins is a big presence in the middle of the defensive line at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, and he has 34⅝-inch arms. He'd fill another need for the 49ers, who released Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins."

100. San Francisco 49ers*

Kiper's pick: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

"Corners have flown off the board, but the 49ers still get a good one near the end of Round 3. Stout had six interceptions over the past three years, and he had 10 run stops last season, showing his diverse skill set."

Protecting quarterback Brock Purdy is a top priority for San Francisco this offseason, so selecting another talented player to bolster the offensive line makes sense.

General manager John Lynch also is banking on another impact draft to replace many of the critical pieces of the defense that left in free agency. So, the 49ers going defense-heavy with their remaining selections in the second and third rounds seems clear.

With 11 total selections, San Francisco must hit big on impact players in later rounds. With Purdy due for a massive contract extension, the 49ers will not have much salary cap space to work with, so cheap rookie deals will abound.

Based on the impressive performances from last year’s rookie class, San Francisco must be confident heading into the draft this year. Still, drafting is far from a perfect science, so Lynch and the rest of the front office will need to continue their diligent preparation with draft day just a few days away.

