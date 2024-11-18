How 49ers' Week 11 loss to Seahawks impacts NFC playoff picture

Not the ending they were looking for.

The 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks rivalry lived on during Sunday's Week 11 matchup between the NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium -- and it came down to the final seconds.

Having fallen to division opponents early in the 2024 NFL season with losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco couldn't afford another collapse to an NFC West team.

But a late 13-yard touchdown run by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith served as the game-winning drive for Seattle with 12 seconds remaining.

While the division-leading Arizona Cardinals remained atop the West standings during their bye week, the 49ers fell to 5-5 on the season and last in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, Seattle kept its playoff hopes alive, improving to 5-5.

The loss came at a bad time for San Francisco as the team hoped to build momentum before an important stretch of road games against the Green Bay Packers (7-3) and Buffalo Bills (9-2).

The only NFC team yet to play is the Dallas Cowboys (3-6), who host the Houston Texans (6-4) for "Monday Night Football."

Here is where the NFC playoff picture stands with seven weeks left in the regular season:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NFC playoff standings

Lions (9-1) Eagles (8-2) Cardinals (6-4) Falcons (6-4) Vikings (8-2) Packers (7-3) Commanders (7-4)



**

Rams (5-5) Seahawks (5-5) 49ers (5-5) Buccaneers (4-6) Bears (4-6) Saints (4-7 Cowboys (3-6) Panthers (3-7) Giants (2-8)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast