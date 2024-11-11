NFL power rankings: Where 49ers sit after shaky win vs. Bucs

After a tense week domestically, we might have an international crisis on our hands.

Why? Because some genius(es) thought it was a good idea for our allies overseas to watch Daniel Jones and the Giants play football. Against the Panthers of all teams.

Germany, we are so sorry.

Week 10 had a little bit of everything. There were close games, blowouts, surprising upsets, explosive offense, ugly offense and kickers once again stoking the flames of the divisive debate surrounding their value.

Here is where the 49ers sit after a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and heading into Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

32. New York Giants (Last week: 29)

Record: 2-8

Do everyone a favor and just leave Daniel Jones behind in Germany "Home Alone" style. "Whoops, sorry. We boarded the plane without you."

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 27)

Record: 2-8

The opposing quarterback throws three interceptions. The opposing offense doesn't score a single touchdown. And McCorkle Jones, playing for the injured Trevor Lawrence, still can't find a way to win. Yuck.

30. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 30)

Record: 2-7

Will Levis played relatively well. Again, he's not the answer, but maybe if he plays well enough down the stretch you can get some value for him before drafting his replacement.

29. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 32)

Record: 3-7

Bryce Young continues to play well since returning as the starter, and Chuba Hubbard is proving to be worth every penny of his new contract. If one team had to win this disgusting international game, I'm glad it was Carolina.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 28)

Record: 2-7 (Bye week)

They have been the best at #TankingWithPride this season. Don't get cute down the stretch, stay the course and secure a top pick. Draft a quarterback. The plan is clear.

27. New England Patriots (Last week: 31)

Record: 3-7

Their three wins this season have come against the Bears, Jets and Bengals. Impressive. Make no mistake, this team stinks, but they seem to be, at the very least, well-coached.

26. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 25)

Record: 2-7 (Bye week)

There will be high highs and very low lows with Jameis Winston under center. It won't be pretty, but man, it can be fun. Sometimes.

25. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 22)

Record: 3-6

Cooper Rush completed 13 passes for FORTY-FIVE YARDS. You owe it to yourselves and everyone watching to see what you have in Trey Lance. I guarantee you he is not this bad.

24. New York Jets (Last week: 23)

Record: 3-7

You're done. Enjoy Cancún, Aaron Rodgers. Or a retreat in Peru. Your choice.

23. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 26)

Record: 3-7

A win over the division-leading Falcons at this point in the season, with their record, is the equivalent of Chris Paul hitting a huge three to cut the lead down to 42 against the Mavericks. Go off, I guess.

22. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 24)

Record: 3-6

This was a must-win game if they hoped to keep their AFC wild-card hopes alive. They pulled it out, but this offense still has yet to return to form since Tua Tagovailoa returned. A team that historically collapses in the second half of seasons will have to do the opposite down the stretch.

21. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 21)

Record: 4-6

A 39-year-old Joe Flacco is the epitome of "F- it, ____ down there somewhere." It's either a touchdown or an interception. No in-between.

20. Chicago Bears (Last week: 18)

Record: 4-5

Shane Waldron and Matt Eberflus have some answering to do. Caleb Williams also has had a rough go of it. There's too much talent on this offense for them to be this bad.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 16)

Record: 4-6

No Mike Evans, no Chris Godwin. And now it appears they could be without Tristan Wirfs. And yet, for the second consecutive week, they nearly pulled out a win. Rest up during the bye and run the table the rest of the way. Their second-half schedule could be a cakewalk.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 20)

Record: 4-6

Man, poor Joe Burow. If Cincy had a defense and a competent run game they would be unstoppable. Instead, their quarterback is on pace to attempt over 600 passes this season. Not ideal.

17. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 19)

Record: 4-5 (Bye week)

They reek of fraudulence and probably are the third-best team in the division. But if Geno Smith can play competent football down the stretch, they will be in the hunt until the very end.

16. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 14)

Record: 4-5

Matthew Stafford and the offense really stunk it up. Last week I said Los Angeles, along with the 49ers, were the only two serious teams in the NFC West. Maybe I got it wrong.

15. Denver Broncos (Last week: 17)

Record: 5-5

A brutal way to lose against the defending champs in a game where your quarterback and defense played very well. Missed field goals seem to be a theme today.

14. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 12)

Record: 5-4

The three missed field goals. The red-zone struggles. Drama on the sidelines. The vibes were terrible. Somehow they pulled it out. It wasn't exactly an encouraging win, but a win nonetheless.

13. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 15)

Record: 6-4

They boat raced a good Jets defense and Kyler Murray was nearly perfect. Message received. I still have my doubts, but it's hard to deny they're playing good football right now.

12. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 9)

Record: 6-4

Younghoe Koo missed three field goals and Kirk Cousins had an untimely fourth-quarter interception. Those are the mistakes that will (and did) doom them.

11. Houston Texans (Last week: 11)

Record: 6-4

Your defense came away with five takeaways and you couldn't capitalize time and time again. I have serious concerns about C.J. Stroud and this offense. Houston, you have a problem.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 13)

Record: 6-3

Justin Herbert is one of the best passing quarterbacks in the league, but in this offense, they don't need him to win games with his arm. It feels wrong, but they're winning games, so what do I know?

9. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 10)

Record: 6-3 (Bye week)

Perhaps nobody in the league needed a bye week more than Jordan Love. When healthy, he's an MVP candidate. However, he hasn't been very healthy this season.

8. Washington Commanders (Last week: 7)

Record: 7-3

Jayden Daniels, meet the Steelers defense. They face off against Lamar Jackson twice every season, they're going to be prepared for you. For the most part, they were.

7. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 6)

Record: 7-2

A disgusting performance from Sam Darnold that would have resulted in a loss against, what, 30 other teams? Fortunately for them, they were playing Jacksonville and McCorkle.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 8)

Record: 7-2

Is Russell Wilson having a renaissance? He's having fun out there, and after a rough couple of seasons in Denver, it's nice to see.

5. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 5)

Record: 7-3

Eight weeks remain in the regular season, but it feels like we should just give Lamar the MVP award now. Complete and utter dominance week after week.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 4)

Record: 7-2

They took care of business against a much inferior opponent on both sides of the ball. I'm not sure there's much to take away from this game. Easy win. On to the next.

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Record: 8-2

Josh Allen had a mediocre game and they still found a way to win thanks to the defense and James Cook. This isn't the Bills team of recent years. Watch out, AFC.

2. Detroit Lions (Last week: 2)

Record: 8-1

Jared Goff threw FIVE INTERCEPTIONS and they still won the game. Unbelievable. This team is built different, that's for sure.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Record: 9-0

A game-winning blocked field goal? The Chiefs' devil magic is real. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, elite teams just find ways to win. Kansas City seems to do it every single week now. Eventually, it will end ... right?

