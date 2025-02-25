Report: Teams ‘poking around' about Aiyuk trade with 49ers

It appears the 49ers are receiving trade interest for two of their star wide receivers.

While Deebo Samuel reportedly is drawing trade interest from several teams after he requested a trade in his exit interview following the 2024 NFL season, he's not the only San Francisco wideout teams are calling about.

The 49ers also are receiving interest in Brandon Aiyuk, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on the latest episode of her "Scoop City" podcast.

"Brandon Aiyuk is a player that a lot of teams had interest in before he signed that deal last year, remember he signed that four-year, $120 million deal? There's some teams poking around now to see if the 49ers would be willing to deal Brandon Aiyuk," Russini said.

After a lengthy hold-in last year that lasted throughout training camp, Aiyuk and the 49ers agreed to the lucrative contract extension on Aug. 29, 11 days before San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. The 26-year-old struggled to begin the season before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk appears to be trending in the right direction after having knee surgery in November, but it remains unclear if he will be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

However, that doesn't appear to have dissuaded teams from inquiring about a trade.

