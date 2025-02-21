Brandon Staley

Report: Former 49ers assistant Staley hired as Saints DC

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former 49ers defensive coach appears to be on the move.

The New Orleans Saints are hiring former San Francisco assistant head coach Brandon Staley as their next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported Friday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Staley spent one season with the 49ers, where he primarily worked alongside former defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who was relieved of his duties shortly after the 2024 NFL regular season on Jan. 7.

The 42-year-old former Los Angeles Chargers head coach was a candidate for the 49ers defensive coordinator position before the team re-hired Robert Saleh on Jan. 24.

Staley and the Saints will host the 49ers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 4 hours ago

Report: Deebo drawing 49ers trade interest from several teams

Jon Feliciano Feb 20

Feliciano retires from NFL but leaves door open for 49ers reunion

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brandon Staley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us