Report: Star receiver Adams signing two-year Rams contract

Another star has joined an already competitive NFC West.

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams is signing a two--year free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon, citing a source.

Six-time Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per source.



Adams arrives at a time the Rams are preparing to move on from standout WR Cooper Kupp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

Schefter added that Adams' contract with the Rams is for $46 million, with $26 million in guarantees.

Davante Adams’ deal with the Rams is for two years, $46 million and includes $26 million guaranteed. https://t.co/tlSqVm8Vd6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

Adams spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers before he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2022 season. After two-plus seasons with Las Vegas, Adams then was traded to the New York Jets midway through the 2024 season, reuniting with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In 14 games with the Raiders and Jets last season, Adams recorded 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Adams reportedly had his sights set on joining a West Coast team after he was released by New York on March 4, and while the 49ers were floated as a possible destination for the Palo Alto native, he opted to join San Francisco's division rival.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast