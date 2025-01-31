Source: 49ers to interview ex-NFL cornerback for DBs coaching job

DeAngelo Hall, who earned three Pro Bowl trips in 14 seasons as an NFL cornerback, is scheduled to interview with the 49ers for a spot on the coaching staff, a source confirmed Friday to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Hall, 41, played in the NFL from 2004 to 2017 with Atlanta, the Raiders and Washington. He entered the NFL as the No. 8 overall pick of the Falcons.

Hall spent the past two seasons as assistant defensive backs coach with the Carolina Panthers after initially entering the broadcast booth after his retirement.

The Panthers recently parted ways with Hall after the season. Hall was originally hired as part of Frank Reich’s staff in 2023.

First-year head coach Dave Canales retained Hall as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, who was first to report Hall has an interview scheduled next week with the 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan. The parting with Carolina was mutual so Hall could seek a job as a primary position coach, the NFL Network reported.

The 49ers do not have an assistant coach assigned specifically to cornerbacks. Daniel Bullocks remains with the 49ers as defensive passing game specialist/defensive backs.

Shanahan recently hired Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator to replace Nick Sorensen.

Sorensen was demoted after one season as 49ers defensive coordinator. Sorensen was hired to serve as the Dallas Cowboys’ special-teams coordinator under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

