Report: 49ers outbid Broncos for Greenlaw after Texas visit

The 49ers did just about everything they could to retain free-agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw this offseason.

Before the 27-year-old eventually signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Denver Broncos in free agency, San Francisco paid the star linebacker a visit at his home in Texas earlier this offseason and even outbid Denver for Greenlaw's services, The Denver Post's Luca Evans reported in a story on Sunday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

"General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, in fact, had flown to Greenlaw’s home in Texas to check in with him, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Denver Post," Evans wrote.

"San Francisco, eventually, had outbid the Broncos, who’d honed in on Greenlaw to revamp the heart of their defense. But the 49ers’ brass only flew out — and their offer only increased — after the Broncos had already come after Greenlaw, sources said."

It's clear the 49ers really wanted Greenlaw back, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on March 17 that San Francisco even attempted to pry Greenlaw from the Broncos after he had come to an agreement with Denver.

However, after six seasons in the Bay Area, it appears Greenlaw wanted a fresh start elsewhere, and joins a stout Broncos defense alongside former 49ers teammate Talanoa Hufanga.

