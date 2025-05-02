Report: 49ers declined second-round draft pick offer for Kittle

George Kittle will remain a 49er for his entire NFL career after signing a four-year extension this week, but that could've shaken out much differently just days prior.

San Francisco received an offer for a second-round pick just before the 2025 NFL Draft, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Friday, citing sources, but turned down the deal and wound up extending the All-Pro tight end days later.

Russini explained how negotiations between the 49ers and Kittle's representation went from far apart to all smiles in general manager John Lynch's office within a week's time.

"There was a point just over a week ago where the discussions were far apart," Russini said on her "Scoop City" podcast with co-host and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel. "They didn't seem to be coming to an agreement to what they wanted to do. So once that got out there, teams started poking around on it.

"I know there was a team that had a conversation with the 49ers the night before the draft about a possible trade for Kittle. A second-rounder they were looking to get in return. They turned it down, the 49ers decided to keep him and move this situation forward by getting a deal done. But there was a little interest there. Some poking around."

Daniel, befuddled by Russini's reporting, questioned why San Francisco would turn down that return to keep a 31-year-old, eight-year pro tight end.

"I don't think the 49ers ever wanted to walk away from George Kittle either. I don't think George Kittle wanted to walk away from the 49ers," Russini said. "I think they've always wanted to be together. Everyone just wanted to feel like they were winning in the negotiation."

In the end, though, Lynch and the 49ers chose to stick by the guy who has brought plenty of success and joy on and off the field.

Through eight NFL seasons, Kittle has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns. He has also distinguished himself as one of the NFL's best-blocking tight ends. He has more receiving yards than any tight end in 49ers history. He also holds the three highest single-game totals in 49ers history for a tight end.

