Source: Jaguars to interview longtime 49ers scout for GM vacancy

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to interview a member of the 49ers’ personnel department for their vacant general manager position.

The 49ers received a request from the Jaguars to interview Josh Williams for general manager, a source confirmed. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was first to report the development on Tuesday.

The 49ers promoted Williams last year to director of scouting and football operations. A Santa Rosa native, Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ scouting department since 2011.

On Jan. 22, the Jaguars fired former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke after the organization’s top choice as head coach, Liam Coen, told the team he would not pursue the Jaguars’ head-coaching position. Coen said he would remain as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the firing of Baalke, Coen reconsidered and was hired for the Jaguars job.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan this week hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as executive vice president of football operations. Coen, Boselli and Khan will lead the search for the Jaguars' next general manager.

Williams’ promotion with the 49ers last year was part of an offseason restructuring that took place when former assistant general manager Adam Peters was hired as general manager of the Washington Commanders.

Williams works closely with 49ers general manager John Lynch, as well as player personnel directors Tariq Ahmad and RJ Gillen. Ahmad and Gillen were promoted after Peters’ departure.

Williams attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco before attending Columbia University in New York, where he played wide receiver for four years. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2010.

After initially entering the financial industry after college, he pivoted his career path back to football. He joined the 49ers as an assistant in the organization’s scouting department.

Williams spent three years (2013-15) as a pro personnel scout. Williams worked seven seasons as an area and national college scout.

