Report: 49ers interested in Winston for backup QB role

The 49ers might be zeroing in on a backup to quarterback Brock Purdy.

San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers have had conversations with veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston about a potential backup role, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday, citing a league source.

I'm told the #49ers and the #Chargers have been in conversation with Jameis Winston for potential back up roles, per league source.



The #Giants could potentially be in contact pending outcome of talks with other quarterbacks.@BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/P3uZsQGUCj — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2025

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick by the Buccaneers in 2015 and spent five seasons in Tampa Bay before signing a free-agent contract with the Saints in 2020.

After four seasons in New Orleans, Winston signed a one-year contract with the Browns last offseason and completed 181 of 296 passes for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 12 games (seven starts) with Cleveland during the 2024 NFL season.

Now back on the market, it appears the 49ers at least have interest in adding the beloved NFL fan-favorite to their quarterbacks room for the 2025 season as they continue to negotiate a long-term contract extension with Purdy.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast