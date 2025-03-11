Javon Hargrave

Report: Vikings plan to sign Hargrave after official 49ers release

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers appear to be losing a fourth defensive starter.

After linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward reportedly agreed to sign free-agent contracts elsewhere Monday, San Francisco lost another key contributor on defense. However, this move was less surprising.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is nearing an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings, who plan on signing him once his release from the 49ers is official Wednesday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.

San Francisco president of football operations/general manager John Lynch confirmed earlier this offseason that the 49ers planned to release Hargrave as a cost-cutting designated post-June 1 release, which allowed the 32-year-old to test the free-agent market.

Hargrave originally signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers prior to the 2023 NFL season. The veteran defensive tackle played 16 games in his first season with San Francisco and recorded seven sacks, but he was limited to just three games in 2024.

Now it appears he will remain in the NFC and join a revamped Vikings defensive line.

San Francisco 49ers

NFL Free Agency 2 hours ago

Report: Veteran safety Grant, 49ers agree to free-agent contract

Kyle Juszczyk 15 hours ago

Why 49ers reportedly decided to release key run-blocker Juszczyk

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Javon Hargrave
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us