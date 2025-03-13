Report: Juszczyk visiting Steelers after 49ers release

Former 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk might be one step closer to finding his next NFL home.

After he was released by San Francisco on Monday following eight seasons with the organization, Juszczyk is visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

After being released by the 49ers, free-agent Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk is meeting today with the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2025

Juszczyk was an eight-time Pro-Bowl selection during his tenure with San Francisco, and although the fullback position is seldom used in modern NFL offenses, the Steelers could be a good fit for the 33-year-old. Pittsburgh’s offense is built around a strong rushing attack, so Juszczyk would be able to contribute as a rusher and run blocker.

The 11-year veteran had the longest tenure of any player during the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era in San Francisco.

Over eight seasons with the 49ers, Juszczyk excelled as a blocker and occasionally as a ball carrier. He recorded 60 carries for 212 yards, five touchdowns and caught 184 receptions for 1,895 yards and an additional 13 receiving touchdowns during his career with the franchise.

Juszczyk hinted after the 49ers' season finale that retirement wasn't an option, so he will have to find a new home for his 12th NFL season. At this point, the Steelers appear to be a potential destination for the 33-year-old.

