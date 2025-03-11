NFL News

Report: Linebacker Gifford, 49ers agree to free-agent contract

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers added linebacker depth after Dre Greenlaw's departure in free agency.

Veteran linebacker Luke Gifford agreed to sign a one-year free-agent contract with the 49ers, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Gifford was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and in six NFL seasons with Dallas and the Tennessee Titans, primarily as a special teams player, recorded one interception, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 95 combined tackles in 73 games (five starts).

It remains to be seen exactly how the 49ers view Gifford's fit, but the 29-year-old figures to at least have a role on special teams under new coordinator Brant Boyer and provide depth behind star linebacker Fred Warner and whoever starts opposite him.

