Report: Hufanga agrees to three-year, $45M contract with Broncos

Talanoa Hufanga departs the 49ers after four seasons with the team.

The former All-Pro safety agreed to sign a contract with the Denver Broncos, 9News' Mike Klis first reported Monday, citing a source. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is for three years and $45 million with $20 million guaranteed at signing.

Per source Broncos have contract agreement with 49ers free-agent safety Talanoa Hufanga. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 10, 2025

Broncos and Talanoa Hufanga have agreed to a 3-year contract worth up to $45 million, including $20 million guaranteed at signing.



Deal negotiated by @EquitySports CEO Chris Cabott. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Hufanga was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round (No. 180) of the 2021 NFL Draft and was gradually worked into the starting lineup for three games during his rookie season.

The safety's most iconic play as a rookie happened at the end the NFC divisional playoff round game against the Green Bay Packers in 2021 at Lambeau Field. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis blocked a punt and Hufanga picked up the football and ran into the end zone for a touchdown, helping the 49ers punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hufanga became a full-time starter in 2022, playing 96 percent of defensive snaps while earning both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Paired next to veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, the USC product racked up 97 tackles — 66 solo, five for a loss, along with four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, nine pass break ups and two forced fumbles.

Hufanga's third season abruptly ended in Week 11 when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive back still racked up 52 tackles — 39 solo, one for a loss, three interceptions and three pass breakups through 10 games.

Set for a comeback season, Hufanga suffered a wrist injury after appearing in only two games in 2024 and missed seven games in the middle of the campaign. Wearing a cast on his injured wrist, Hufanga appeared in the final five games of the regular season.

It appears the 49ers will move forward with Ji’Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha as the starting safeties in the 2025 season, but could add depth during the NFL Draft.

