Report: 49ers reunite with veteran safety in practice-squad move

The 49ers are reuniting with a familiar face, signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to their practice squad, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Gipson to a one-year contract for the 2024 NFL season but cut him Monday, prompting the 49ers to quickly make a move on the 34-year-old.

Gibson hasn't appeared in a game this season because of a six-game suspension he received for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

The 49ers haven't officially announced Gipson's signing, but they did release kicker Anders Carlson from their practice squad Tuesday, so they have an opening. San Francisco also waived linebacker Jalen Graham from the active roster.

Gipson joined the 49ers in 2022 and later was added to the practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after. He then re-signed for the 2023 season, and recorded 60 total tackles (three for loss), one sack, one interception and three passes defensed in 16 games.

