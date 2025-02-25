Why Ryans believes Saleh's return will help 49ers bounce back in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Saleh's return as 49ers defensive coordinator has at least one NFL head coach believing San Francisco will be right back in the mix during the 2025 season.

DeMeco Ryans, the team's former defensive coordinator-turned-Houston Texans head coach, is more than familiar with the 49ers’ personnel and what the return of Saleh will mean for the group.

“Some of the players he’s worked with before, so he has that instant credibility when he steps into the building,” Ryans told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around, and he knows how to put guys in position to be successful.”

Saleh returns to the 49ers after a three-and-a-half-year tenure as the head coach of the New York Jets, and a short stint with the Green Bay Packers as a consultant. Ryans believes there likely will be a very short adjustment process, even for the players who have not yet been coached by Saleh.

“He a really good teacher so I think fundamentally they are going to be more sound, eliminate some of the big plays,” Ryans said. “He’s going to be a stickler for the details and techniques. I think right there, you’ve got good players, it’s a matter of getting everyone on the same page. I think you’ll see instant improvement with Saleh.”

The 49ers' defense struggled through the 2024 season, battered by injuries and adjusting to its third defensive coordinator in as many years. Not only are Saleh’s defensive philosophies familiar, but his on-field antics bring a refreshing energy that were carried on by Ryans during his two seasons as the 49ers coordinator from 2021-2022.

That on-field energy was absent with the 49ers past two coordinators — Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen -- but Ryans doesn’t believe that method is the only way to have a productive defense.

“I think that’s just your personality,” Ryans said. “You can get it done with a different personality. Like I don’t think you see [Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator] Vic Fangio like that, but he’s got the best defense. It’s about the players, what are they carrying over to the field, and are they bringing the energy on the field. That’s what matters most.”

The 49ers will hope to add firepower to the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and part of that process starts while at the combine this week.

