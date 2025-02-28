Warren details potential of joining ‘fun' 49ers, learning from Kittle

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers would not be getting just a pass-catching tight end if they were to choose Penn State’s Tyler Warren with their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren (6-foot-6, 261 pounds) is also a strong blocker, adept at yards-after-the-catch, a short-yardage back, a wildcat quarterback and even somebody who can snap the ball.

“I think I can do a lot of different things, so whatever the offense needs from week to week and what they want my role to be is what I’ll do,” Warren said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And that might change from game to game.

“So I think I’m a guy who can do a lot of different things and fill a lot of roles.”

After playing behind NFL draft picks Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange, Warren’s production took off in his final year at Penn State.

He caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Warren added 218 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 26 attempts. None of his rushes went for negative yards. He also threw a touchdown pass.

But Warren’s most-unique play came against USC when he shifted to center on an unbalanced line, snapped the ball and ran a route down the left hashmark and made a leaping 32-yard touchdown catch over safety Zion Branch.

“I don’t think that’s ever been ran before, so I think they cooked that up in the offensive staff room,” Warren said of the center-eligible play.

It takes a unique talent to pull that off, and that’s Warren.

He wore No. 44 in college as a homage to Hall of Famer and Super Bowl MVP John Riggins, a power back who played his final NFL game in 1985.

“Dad put on John Riggins film and told me, ‘This is how I want you to run the ball,’ ” Warren said.

Among his more modern NFL influences, he lists 49ers tight end George Kittle because, Warren said, “He does everything well.”

The 49ers may have more pressing needs than to invest the No. 11 overall draft pick in a tight end. But Warren appears to meet general manager John Lynch's criteria of adding a "difference maker."

And Warren is gaining some momentum as a 49ers’ target in mock drafts. NBC Sports Bay Area asked him about the possibility of playing alongside Kittle.

“I think that would be a great opportunity,” Warren said. “Obviously, one of the best tight ends to play football and to be able to learn from him and kind of pick up on some stuff that he does would obviously be a great opportunity for me in being able to learn from him.”

Warren did not take part in a formal interview with the 49ers at the combine, he said But the thought of playing in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system is something he would consider a good fit for his vast skill set.

“They use tight ends in a great way,” Warren said. “They use a lot of tight ends in a lot of different ways. I think that would be a fun scheme to be able to be a part of.”

