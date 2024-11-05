NFL Trade Deadline

Source: 49ers acquire DT depth from Texans at trade deadline

By Tristi Rodriguez

The 49ers and the rest of the NFL had up until 1 p.m. PT. Tuesday to make a move at the trade deadline, and San Francisco waited until those final moments to do so.

San Francisco acquired fourth-year defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported the news Tuesday.

Davis will provide the 49ers with some much-needed D-line depth after they lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the 2024 NFL season due to a partially torn triceps. Hargrave could return, however, if San Francisco makes a deep playoff run.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He since has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and the Texans.

This season with the Texans, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman has registered nine tackles, including four for a loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack through nine games.

Across 27 games (one start) through four NFL seasons, Davis has accumulated 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, three sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

He'll now get a new opportunity with a new team that needs him.

