How 49ers graded in NFLPA 2025 report card after down season

Despite a down 2024 NFL season on the field, the 49ers' players appear to be relatively happy with how the organization performed off the field.

The NFL Players Association released its report cards from this season for the league's 32 teams, and the 49ers graded out well across the board.

2025 overall ranking: 8th

2024 overall ranking: 6th

"The 49ers ranked 8th overall, receiving high marks for ownership, coaching, strength staff, and their food program," the NFLPA wrote. "Players consistently point to the team’s strong culture as its greatest strength.

"While they do provide daycare, they are one of only two teams that charge players for the service. An area for improvement is offering this benefit free of charge, as most teams currently do."

Treatment of families: B+ (10th)

Food/dining area: A (4th)

Nutritionist/dietician: B+ (10th)

Locker room: B (15th)

Training room: B- (21st)

Training staff: B- (25th)

Weight room: A- (12th)

Strength coaches: A (9th)

Team travel: A- (8th)

Head coach: A (10th)

Ownership: A- (12th)

San Francisco received lower grades this season for its treatment of families (A- to B+) and its locker room (B+ to B) while improving its food/dining area (A from A-), weight room (A- from B+), strength coaches (A from B+), team travel (A- from C+) while maintaining its grades in nutritionist/dietician, training staff, head coach and ownership.

The 49ers always are striving to get better, and it appears there still is room to grow both on and off the field this offseason.

