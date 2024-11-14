Bosa addresses viral Mayfield play from 49ers' win over Bucs

SANTA CLARA — There’s one play from the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Nick Bosa would like to have back.

The All-Pro’s inability to prevent Baker Mayfield from making a play on a game-saving fourth-down converstion by completing a pass to Buccaneers running back Rachaad White repeatedly was shown on social media and television highlights alike.

“Man, the slow motion on that makes it look pretty tough,” Bosa said with a laugh. “It was weird because it was fourth down so I was thinking more if I hold onto him I don’t think he can make a play.

“If I try and get him down, maybe go for his legs, then he could possibly get off and throw it so I figured he couldn’t make a play but he definitely did.”

Mayfield’s athleticism was on full display as he ran to the right sideline while Bosa had a strong hold of his left arm. The quarterback kept his eyes downfield, and completed the pass to keep Tampa Bay's hopes alive.

Bosa, who sat out of Wednesday’s practice, still is dealing with a hip pointer that he suffered during practice in preparation for Week 10.

“I definitely was dealing with some adversity but you just have to not feel bad for yourself out there,” Bosa said. “If you’re not good enough to go, then don’t go, but I felt like I was good enough give my team a better opportunity so, I’m kind of proud of that.”

The hope is that Bosa will be ready for the 49ers' Week 11 contest with the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. The pass rusher finished the day with one sack and four tackles — three solo and one for a loss.

“It’s probably the worst thing I’ve had to play through,” Bosa said. “But hopefully I’m able to rest it up this week and I’m able to get out there.”

The most important thing, is even though Bosa had a missed opportunity with Mayfield, is that San Francisco escaped Tampa with a win.

